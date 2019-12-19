Enjoy Your Off Beat Getaway At This Beautiful Resort

Grape County a getaway close to Nashik is a beautiful eco-resort. The name of the resort is grape county but it's not a grape vineyard. The land is vast and built in a forest, but no wild animals. They have various kinds of Villas. Sky Villa, tent houses, glass house, gunfa and farmhouses. You can choose as per your requirement. I stayed in a Premium sky villa and a premium tent house. The sky villa is beautiful. Clean and well maintained. Loved the ventilation and natural light. The bathroom was lovely with a bathtub and a huge glass window overlooking land. Sadly the suite was occupied so couldn't stay there. The tent house is surrounded by trees, bamboo, shrubs. It was fun staying there. The property has two swimming pools and a huge restaurant. The villas are spread out so gold carts and a vehicle is provided to reach them. They have a lot of outdoor activities. Horse-riding, boating, kayaking, cycling, fishing and a garden too. It's a perfect place for the family. The food definitely can improve but the villas are totally worth it. The best time to visit them is Monsoon and Winters.