Bored of your current hobby? Looking out to learn something new and keep yourself occupied? Need a new, unique skill to grab that dream job? Whatever be your case, we totally understand your need for self-development. Which is why we’ve rounded up a list of 6 unique courses you can take up in Mumbai and enhance your skillset and CV.
Hip Hop Anyone? Our List Of Unusual Courses You Can Take In Mumbai
Learn About Music At Psalms School Of Music
If you’re interested in learning a new musical instrument, and have the time and drive to get started, head over to learn an instrument of your choice at this institute in Powai. They also teach you music theory! Consult them to get a customised course schedule for yourself in case you already know music.
Coding At Compufield Institute
Do you want to learn how to code? It’s a great skill to have especially if you’re working in the digital space. Check out this institute to learn basic programming skills that will most definitely look impressive on your CV.
Rural Management At Amity
If you’re interested in learning more about organisation and life in the villages and wish to contribute towards rural development of the country, check out the rural management courses at Amity Global Business School that involve learning horticulture, animal husbandry, farm management and so much more.
Pet Grooming At Whiskers & Tails Salon
Love pets so much so that you can spend your entire life working with them? Then this one’s for you! Learn how to be a professional pet groomer by signing up for the courses at this pet salon in Kandivali.
Interior Design At Raffles Design International
Wish to learn more about the beautiful world of interior designing? There’s a course for it. Sign up for a diploma course and get the chance to be trained by some of the best names in the industry.
Hip-Hop At Mumbai University
The State University is providing a 15-week long course for hip-hop now (Thanks to Zoya Akhtar for bringing the world of rap and hip hop closer to the audience.) The course will be established under the communication and journalism program in colleges.
The curriculum features diverse topics such as politics, revolution, history, economics, globalization, feminism, activism and gender representation in hip-hop, and covers a host of the elements including hip-hop culture, the performance aspect and theoretical knowledge. So if you think you're too cool for school, just sign up for this course already. Who knows, you could be the next Naezy and Divine in the making.
