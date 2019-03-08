Hip Hop Anyone? Our List Of Unusual Courses You Can Take In Mumbai

The State University is providing a 15-week long course for hip-hop now (Thanks to Zoya Akhtar for bringing the world of rap and hip hop closer to the audience.) The course will be established under the communication and journalism program in colleges.

The curriculum features diverse topics such as politics, revolution, history, economics, globalization, feminism, activism and gender representation in hip-hop, and covers a host of the elements including hip-hop culture, the performance aspect and theoretical knowledge. So if you think you're too cool for school, just sign up for this course already. Who knows, you could be the next Naezy and Divine in the making.