Broken Compass: This Travel Planning Service Gives Your Trip Direction

Broken Compass is a travel planning company based out of Mumbai. The company was founded by two women, Manjari Verma and Avani Patel, who clubbed together their combined experience of traveling around the globe to found their very own company.

Started in 2010, Broken Compass is a little different from your usual holiday planning service, that tend to offer you itineraries and group plans that perhaps don't take into account your individual interests. If these micro planned and catered travel itineraries are not for you, maybe check out Broken Compass. They offer different planning options including a pick and go, where you can choose pre-arranged itineraries or you can even get a tailor made option. You can scroll through their listed itineraries and get them modified as per what you like.

They're active on Instagram and you can check out the trips they are planning plus the ones they have curated in the past as well. We like the ability to customise your trip, plus the fact that you can pick interesting destinations that you may have on your bucket list. P. S. We're always excited to support local, women-led businesses, so it's a plus when we find a new one we can share with you!