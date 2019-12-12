Skip The Cliche: Our Guide To Going Beyond Parties And Celebrating New Year's Eve

Ah, New Year plans. You know the ones where you’re bombarded with various advertisements telling you to come and make merry while drinking up and dancing to Bollywood numbers? If you're someone who's done with holding a glass of wine in a club or a room full of people who've gone wild, then we've got some plans that might help you find peace. Go low-key, yet have a blast this coming year, folks!
Sway With Music On The Beach
Get away from those blaring speakers and relax on hammocks with live music in the background. Sounds like your kind of plan, doesn't it? White Collar Hippie has a tranquil evening planned for you on December 31, where you'll get to listen to two soothing bands, while you're taking the warmth off the bonfire, gazing at the stars, and sleeping inside tents by the Uttan beach, which also is their permanent campsite.
Shell Out: INR 6,000 onward per person
What's More: There will be simple, home cooked meals, barbecue, and also a movie screening of your choice (all inclusive in the amount you pay)
P.S: Bandcamp by White Collar Hippie has movie nights every Friday of the week, so that's something you can sign up for if you're a cinephile.
Go Dolphin Spotting In Dapoli
Ever imagined you'll get to see Dolphins in Maharashtra? Well we definitely din't unless we stumbled upon a beautiful homestay in Anjarle, that told us that its a possibility. Dapoli is known for dolphin watching, mostly early in the mornings as most of the beaches there will offer this service.
When To Go: Though we do think the best time to visit this town would be between September and February, however, one can plan a getaway throughout the year.
Where To Stay: Kaular Athang Anjarle will leave you mesmerized with its simplicity, and have you hooked to the peace it offers.
Beaches To Visit: Our picks of the beaches to hit up in Dapoli include Karde, Ladhgar, Harnai and Dabhol.
Make Merry At An Amusement Park
There are plenty of them inside and in the outskirts of Mumbai that you can head to. Amusement parks are always so much fun. And if you're fond of extreme rides, and feel a kick every time you experience the thrill of these rides, amusement parks are for you. Go to an Imagica or maybe an Essel World for the best of offers during the season.
How To Reach: Imagica has its own buses that you can book from the site. Or you can also drive down to the place.
Offers: There's a NY Bash sale where you get a 50% off on regular tickets. There's food, you'll be camping under the stars, and there's also a grand parade.
P.S: If you're feeling too lazy to travel to the outskirts, head to a Kidzania in Ghatkopar, or a Yazoo Park in Kurla.
Go Hiking And Bird-watching At Karnala
Home to approximately 200 bird species, Karnala bird sanctuary is one of the prettiest national parks in the city. Apart from finding quiet spots to hear bird calls, Karnala is a nice trekking spot for a beginner that takes you right up to the Karnala fort. And if you're an enthusiast who loves both hiking and bird-watching, this experience is for you. Make the year end count!
How To Reach: Take a train to Panvel, and post reaching the station, take a rickshaw till the base village.
P.S: Don't miss out on spotting rare and endangered species of birds.
Trek and Camp at Prabalgad
A perfect plan for the adrenaline rush seekers, this trek will take you a step closer to nature. Prabalgad fort has been the choice for hikers during monsoon and otherwise too. You can star-gaze through the night and after trekking to the destination. Breakfast and dinner will be provided.
Make it a group date at INR 1,000 per head. Call +917738073691 or +919773603954 to book.
Sign Up For A Forest Trail
Meandering through woods is always a fun thing to do, if you love the greens. Bhimashankar, a holy town located in the Bhorgiri village, houses the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary; spread over 120 square kilometers over the Western Ghats. Trekking in the forest route will definitely bring you closer to nature and help you forget all your city troubles.
What's More: It is home to is the Indian Giant Squirrel and a number of sacred groves.
P.S: If you're skeptical about venturing out alone, you can sign up for this trail with Raw Adventure Solutions, and just select your desired date of journey. And they'll take care of everything else for you.
