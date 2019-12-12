Skip The Cliche: Our Guide To Going Beyond Parties And Celebrating New Year's Eve

Get away from those blaring speakers and relax on hammocks with live music in the background. Sounds like your kind of plan, doesn't it? White Collar Hippie has a tranquil evening planned for you on December 31, where you'll get to listen to two soothing bands, while you're taking the warmth off the bonfire, gazing at the stars, and sleeping inside tents by the Uttan beach, which also is their permanent campsite.

Shell Out: INR 6,000 onward per person

What's More: There will be simple, home cooked meals, barbecue, and also a movie screening of your choice (all inclusive in the amount you pay)

P.S: Bandcamp by White Collar Hippie has movie nights every Friday of the week, so that's something you can sign up for if you're a cinephile.