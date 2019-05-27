That’s SO Bandra: Here's Our Pick Of Offbeat Bandra Experiences

img-gallery-featured

We know, we know Bandra is chock full of icons and hidden gems…but we promise you won't know quite a few of these!

The Cutchi Memon Table

Located in the bougie vicinity of Perry Cross Road, this takeaway/delivery joint specialises in a super regional cuisine - one that belongs to Mumbai's Cutchi Memon community. Place your orders before you get here, and be sure to try the Nargis Kababs and Seekh Kababs.

Fast Food Restaurants

The Cutchi Memon Table

4.5

Spencer CHS, 602, Carter Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Kalpana Snacks Mart

This joint is popular amongst everyone who lives close by, but we think it’s about time the pool of lucky patrons grew! Selling wholesome bakery items at prices that are almost too low, Kalpana Snacks Mart is famous for nearly all of its chicken-based preparations - namely, chicken cutlets, rotis and puffs. If you’re a vegetarian, don’t miss the traditional Fugias.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kalpana Snacks Mart

4.2

14, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Earth Cafe @ Waterfield

This brand new spot is an all-vegan cafe with loads of options for both indulgent and healthy food. You've got to give the super healthy vegan pizza a chance! And needless to say, they entertain specific food requirements as well, namely keto and gluten-free. Don't miss the sinful (yet #conscious) desserts either!

Cafes

Earth Cafe

4.4

Durga Chambers, Opp. AK Motiwala Jewellers, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Pottery Lab

Got a lotta time to kill? Put it to good use by taking up a new hobby - pottery! The Pottery Lab, a hobby space in the heart of Bandra has courses which will teach you to work the wheel and apply glazes as well. Get in touch with them for the 411.

Classes & Workshops

The Pottery Lab

5.0

Temperance Building, 76, Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Pawar Furnishing and Mattresses

Find this gem in the Sherly Rajan lane in Pali. While they’re happy to customise upholstery for you, their range of curtains starts at a humble INR 750, and cushion covers will cost you INR 200 and up. Living for the #boho vibe lately? They’ve got floor cushions too.

Home Décor Stores

Pawar Mattresses & Furnishing

Shop 2, Opp. Drego House, Pali Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Floraland Nursery

Always wanted succulents, a terrarium, and pretty potted plants in your home? Head to this nursery at Pali Naka. Get yourself some lovely plants and make that windowsill (or desk. Or bathroom sink. You get the picture) really pop.

Gardening Stores

Floraland

4.3

Lourdes Haven, 10-A, Pali Naka, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Kalidas Vishram - Bandra’s Oldest Grocery Store

This lesser-known legend turned 120 recently. While they no longer deal in groceries per se, Kalidas Vishram now houses an Ayurvedic store which sells herbal remedies and concoctions that promise to cure all sorts of ailments. The general store area sells cereals, dry fruits, fresh snacks, jams, spreads and more. Shop here to fill up your pantry.

Department Stores

Kalidas Vishram

4.0

87, Opp. Shree Laxmi Hotel, ND Marg, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Mini Crawford

Another Bazaar Road find, Mini Crawford (just like the OG Crawford) sells exotic foods at super reasonable, below-MRP prices. Head here for a huge selection of breakfast cereals, chocolates, spices and loads more.

Food Stores

Mini Crawford

Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Shia Masjid, St. Peter Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Bargain Book Hut

Get books and more here at a steal. While this chain of stores does have more branches, we still think the Bandra one has a charm of its own. Check out what we thought about the store here.

Book Stores

Bargain Book Hut

4.4

Simple Apartment, Shop 2, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Metta Foot Spa

Had a long day of shopping? Treat yourself to a round of reasonably priced foot reflexology for INR 400. Metta's visually challenged staff is trained in reflexology, and this is your chance to support an organization that's doing good.

Spas

Mettaa Foot Spa

4.7

Milagres House, 1st Floor, 81, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default