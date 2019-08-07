Office Outing? Dump The Boring Lunches And Try These Awesome Activities Instead

Who said team outings have to all about motivational speeches and boring conversations? And if your office prefers the activities to be within city limits, we’ve got you covered with this list.
Amazing Escape and Mystery Rooms!
What better way to spend the afternoon {or evening} but with a mystery that needs to be solved within a time frame? Lower Parel and Andheri are home to The Amazing Escape and Mystery Rooms, which requires groups to solve clues and perform prison breaks, complicated AF missions, and solve murder mysteries. Get more details here.
Laser Tag
Take the team out for a competitive game of laser tag and up the team quotient on your next outing with colleagues. You can go play it at R-City, Ghatkopar or even better, get the setup in your office space.
Live out your and your colleagues' 007 (or The Pacifier, depending on how old you are) dreams!
Paintball
If one activity just doesn’t cut it for your colleagues, try Hakone in Powai. They have paintball, zorbing, go-karting and a lot more options for you and your team to opt for. What better way to get to know your colleagues, than some healthy combat? *wink*
Bowling
Bowling is an all-time favourite when it comes to fuelling the competitive streak. Of course, we've already got an exhaustive list of places you can go to when you want to hit some pins. You should hit these spots and get the ball rolling, literally.
