Oh La La! To This Latin American Restaurant

A newly opened Latin American Kitchen and Bar in Khar, I was so excited to visit this place. The interiors are so so pretty and aesthetic. Don’t miss out on their LED light wall and all the vintage decor they’ve got around here. It does kind of give a tropical vibe. We tried: Cocktails - Nutshroom 9/10 Sandalwood berry old fashioned 8/10 Spice metup 10/10 Grandila martini 9/10 Grapefruit delicacy 8/10 Appetizers : Gazpacho (strawberry) - 8/10 Grains and Iegumes 9/10 Chicken crocquteas 9/10 Seasonal fish crisp 9/10 Roasted pumpkin 8/10 Mains: Cottage cheese ala plancha 9/10 Chicken asado with chimchurri 9/10 Desserts: Dulce de leche cookie 10/10 Flourless call 10/10 Overall Oi - Kitchen & Bar is a great place to chill, service is fine, some of their dishes and signature cocktails are worth a try.