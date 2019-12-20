Get Your Portrait Made At This 100-Year-Old Photo Studio In South Mumbai

This is one of the few studio left in Mumbai {we think rather the only one} that still offers ‘hand tinting work’ which dates back to the era when black and white photographs were hand-painted to add colour to them, making them more lasting and in turn charming. Their-in-house artist and an equally a fond family-member, Shashikant Mayekar {72-years-old now} is the one who carries on this art of hand-tinting.

Not just this, the studio offers all sorts of services to the customers. From commercial and e-commerce photography, to family portraits to wedding photography/videography and even oil and canvas painting and restoration and reproduction of old photos, they are keeping up with the changing trends of the photography world. With the time, my friend.