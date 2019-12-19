Old World Bombay Meets Thailand On A Plate: Say Hello To Nara Thai In Colaba

Our beloved Nara Thai has opened its doors in charming old-world Colaba and we had a chance to feast (our eyes and tummies) here. Plying down the streets of South Bombay is always a welcome change from our hectic schedules and then parking straight in front of beautiful Amarchand Mansion had its own sense of satisfaction. Narai Thai sits prettily here, with an entrance befitting one of those tropical vacay homes we've always wanted to check out. As you enter, you see two levels, the upper seating area has a wide section that can seat many, and as you walk down a corridor, you also see a private entertaining room, full with a long table and chic seating, perfect for a private celebration. The first floor also has cosy nooks that provide a great view of the establishment. As you head below, you find seating on your right and the bar space on your left, with more seating as you head out. There's a lot of space here and they've used it wisely! Again, as you walk down the long corridor, you'll find a room where you can host a party or entertain privately, take your pick. We started our meal with the Thai Peach and Thai Spritz (bestsellers) for drinks, the Yum Phak Boong (crispy morning glory leaves), Khanom Jeeb Gai Kraprao (chicken kraprao dumplings) and their Nua Phad Prik Thai Dum (tenderloin & Thai herbs) which were smashing. If you're a fan of dumplings, we've totally found BAE. We then moved on to their Khao Phad Samunprai (butterfly pea rice with herbs) and their green curry. We also had a go at their delightful Phad Thai noodles, which had accompaniments on the side. We ended our meal with their Nara Coconut ice cream and condiments (you gotta try this unique dish out!) and their seasonal Mango Crepe Cake (which wasn't sweet & just had the best flavour.) All in all, the food was top notch and the ambience, even better. There's certainly another, newer reason to visit South Bombay, and we love it.