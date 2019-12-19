Om Snacks, located in a cosy bylane of Goregaon East, a little further away from Oberoi Mall, is a comparatively lesser known food stall that serves lip smacking sandwiches, innovative chaat items, frankies, pasta and more.
OMG! Is This The Biggest Sandwich In Mumbai?
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome
Pioneers of the social media superstar, the Melting Cheese Grill sandwich {a three layered sandwich loaded with fresh veggies and overloaded with cheese}, the owners wanted to up their game a little bit and decided to take on the challenge to prepare what might be Mumbai's biggest sandwich till date.
The Hulk, as they have decided to name it, is a five layered {we're not kidding!} grilled sandwich stuffed with paneer, vegetables, in-house sauces, and cheese. Cheese to Om Snacks is what Radhika Apte is to Netflix; we're not complaining though!
The first layer is of tomatoes, capsicum and shredded cheese, above which is a layer of finely chopped mixed vegetables, their secret in-house sauce and a layer of cheese. The third layer is diced paneer marinated in their in-house spicy chilly sauce which is topped with onion and cheese. The fourth layer of the sandwich consists of more chopped veggies marinated in their in-house garlic sauce. The penultimate layer of this pleasant monster is cheesy mayonnaise with seasoning. The price of this beauty? Only INR 299.
Devouring this greasy delight is definitely not a one-man job. It can easily be shared by three. Pair this with a bottle of chilled water to beat the heat post which you can prepare for slumber.
Pro-Tip
Though lesser known, Om Snacks is known to garner huge crowds over the weekend {both their outlets}, and if you're planning to hit them up, we'd suggest you go during the week, considering the lack of seating at the outlet.
P.S.- While you're at it, do try their Pizza Shots and Pani Puri Pasta, we loved them both.
