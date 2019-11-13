On A Diet? This Delivery Kitchen Serves Affordable Yum Healthy Food!

Maybe the healthiest food that I've ever eaten in quite a while and it was from Healthie. The sandwiches here are quite tasteful and the chicken inside it was tender. Heaven for the health-conscious individuals. This time I tried Chicken Black Beast and Teriyaki chicken. The Teriyaki chicken was full of nicely chopped vegetables and tender chicken. The dishes here have adequate salt according to my liking. The veggies are fresh and nicely tossed with some mild spices. The Black beast is a sandwich with ragi bread and a chicken breast inside. Worth trying.