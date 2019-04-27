The Good Bowl caters North Indian cuisine and delivers them hot and fresh to your doorstep. It has 35 outlets in Mumbai which are open from morning 10 to 11 PM. I ordered the food and the delivery came in time and the food was warm too. Food I had ordered: -Pindi Chole Rice Bowl: A Desi Bowl which had chole, topped with corn, olives, jalapenos, diced onions, bell peppers and a half bowl portion of rice in the side. Comfort food at its best! -Paneer Steak Mac & Cheese Bowl: Ideally they have found the best combination of mac and cheese with Indian paneer steaks as a perfect add on ingredient. Was really delicious comfort food where paneer was grilled and mildly spiced. Overall, the portion size was generous with a nice taste. Packing done in leak-proof bowls and a wooden spoon was provided with the bowls too. These on the go meal bowls are really good.