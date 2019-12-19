On Toes Is Melange Of Various Cuisine Under One Roof

On toes has expanded its wings to the busy area of Veera Desai with a setup alongside agent jack and with a simple ambience to back it. The thought part is the choice amongst the well-prepared cuisines of Italian, Indian and Chinese to choose from and we decided on going for some untried preparations. -Like a virgin:- A more sophisticated way of presenting vanilla based drink. The flavour improves due to the presence of sprite and litchi. Lesser ice was creamier. Perfect choice to suit my palate. -Black magic women:- The black currant flavour is highlighted very well due to soda and is more like iced tea just with a mix of sweet and sour taste, both present in it. A good drink to go with something cheesy. -Misal Fondue:- Best dish of the day for me. The pivotal part of the dish retained the local flavour with mix crumbs used instead of regular sev. The bread part was a bit dull as more smaller and chopped bread would be ideal to dip in the fondue. A spicy affair. Recommended -Locha Naan:- One from the tandoor family with a mix of spinach, cheese, garlic and onion infused inside naan. Though the name sounds like one from the bread section, this one is ideally suited for the appetizers section. A must try if you like to try something different. -Tossed Paneer in Blackbean Sauce:- A rich gravy mixed in bell pepper and soft cubes of paneer marinated and cooked in it. Yes, a more common style of preparation but in the more authentic Sichuan sauce. The flavour is the highlight though the preparation is straightforward, -Cheese Chilly Dynabite:- Best from the Chinese section. We avoided the schezwan variation because it would be too common. 6 pieces of deep-fried bites filled with oozing cheese and green chilly and dipped in the Chinese gravy and served. Better one if you like the fusionish kind of dish. -BadamGulab Kulfi:- An ideal way to end your day with some simple Indian desserts. Heavy appetizers followed by soothing kulfi. What more could you ask for? Ambience 4/5 Food 4.5/5 Service 4.5/5