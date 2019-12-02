This Cute Little Dining Serves Delectable Food Which Cannot Be Missed!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Once Upon A Dine

Khar, Mumbai
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bajaj Niwas, Ground Floor, 712, Next To AND, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Once upon a Dine is a cute little Dine-in space! Located at the entrance of a building, there is a small walkthrough to this place. The ambience is very decent and you get a very good vibe with soft playing music. Talking about food. We had ordered: Drinks: Cuddle on the beach Vanilla strawberry breeze Nutella thick shake Appetizers: Garlic bread with cheese Firecracker Grilled prawns Mains: Powerhouse burger White sauce pasta Macellaio pizza Habanero chicken pizza Chimichurri basa Non-veg food here is amazing, I especially loved the seafood. The way it is cooked and glazed along with all the spices added to it. A must visit place for all the non-vegetarians.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Cafes

Once Upon A Dine

Khar, Mumbai
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bajaj Niwas, Ground Floor, 712, Next To AND, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default