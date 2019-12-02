Once upon a Dine is a cute little Dine-in space! Located at the entrance of a building, there is a small walkthrough to this place. The ambience is very decent and you get a very good vibe with soft playing music. Talking about food. We had ordered: Drinks: Cuddle on the beach Vanilla strawberry breeze Nutella thick shake Appetizers: Garlic bread with cheese Firecracker Grilled prawns Mains: Powerhouse burger White sauce pasta Macellaio pizza Habanero chicken pizza Chimichurri basa Non-veg food here is amazing, I especially loved the seafood. The way it is cooked and glazed along with all the spices added to it. A must visit place for all the non-vegetarians.
This Cute Little Dining Serves Delectable Food Which Cannot Be Missed!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
