Once Upon A Dine Is A Newly Opened Cafe And Restaurant In Khar.

Once Upon A Dine have some really amazing food and good shakes to order here. The seating is neatly done and the owner himself makes sure all the menu is set well for its customers. We started with their bruschetta which was really delicious. Had the toppings of tomatoes and herbs that made it interesting. Mixed green and buratta salad are good for people who are strict on their diet. In between, we ordered for their madning dreakshake which was a thick shake containing Oreos and cream. Their garlic bread with cheese is also very unique and was surely cheesy. You can opt for this if looking for something light. Cuddle on the beach was another nice mocktail that had blueberry with cream inside. I liked it all the way. So overview this is a place you should go for healthy options. The juices were superb and fitness guys can be rest assured for a good menu.