Suits, Jackets Or Hoodies: Men, Take Your Pick At This Boutique

While women have a plethora of choices in the market for getting experimental with their wardrobe, it's the men who are always scouting for something different. Not anymore though, because #One in Mulund pretty much sorts one out.

They've got suits that start from INR 2,500 and come in pastel shades, in prints, and plain colors. There are trippy tees with a game of cards designed on them and that caught our fancy as soon as we entered the store. The denim and cord jackets are our favourites. The quality's bang on, the rates are affordable, and they're super trendy. There are white sneakers that start from INR 3,000 and look dapper with a plain-on-plain or even a print-on-print t-shirt-pant set. The hoodies look super cool and comfy too. The sweater-shirts give you a geeky but trendy look, and are from INR 1,000 onward only.

#One helps you mix and match your wardrobe too. So if you want to shop for a set instead of just a particular piece of clothing, the staff will make sure you look and feel your best. This boutique's one of our best finds in Mulund, and we bet you already love it too. Happy shopping!