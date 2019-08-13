Scale That Peak: These One-Day Treks In Maharashtra Mustn't Be Missed During Monsoons

This isn't a physically taxing hike. The route has steps going up, so the journey becomes smooth. However, as the climber proceeds, he/she is tricked into thinking that the incline is getting steeper and steeper with time. One will still find remnants of the fort on the way up. You will be crossing ancient stone arches while you're at it, and once you reach the top, you will see a sprawling flat table. At the top, the structure is surprisingly well-preserved, with the ramparts, the water cisterns, temples and some ruins of other spaces making it great to explore. It’s a good two kilometre walk around the ramparts of the top, with fabulous views of the valleys around, so save some energy for that.

Trekking Time: An hour to get to the top, one hour to explore the top, and an hour to descend.