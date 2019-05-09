One For The Meat Lovers!

Casual Dining

Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro

Bandra East, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Parinee Crescenzo, Ground Floor, Unit GO-1/A, Bandra East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

With amazing décor, world-class food and excellent service this is the place to be! Also, You have to try the Pao De Queijo (Authentic Brazilian Cheese Bread), The Churrasqueira (A special barbeque with your choice of meat) and the Mega Meat platter at Boteco - Restaurante Brasileiro. Frequently attended by many celebrities it is fine dining at its best!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

