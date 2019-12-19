Treat Yourself To This Oldest South Indian Thaali At Udipi Restaurant!

If you are around Matunga and love authentic South Indian / Udipi food, you should not miss this one. This is located very close to Matunga station. This Rama Nayak's Udipi restaurant is located exactly outside Matunga east station. You can get two types of thaali here limited and unlimited! It's the most healthy option when it comes to eating out! The food is served fresh and hot! They have a set menu for each day. Normally there is not much waiting here but if you visit this place on a Sunday then you might have to wait, but it is totally worth the wait. I had the unlimited Thaali which included • Rasam • Sambaar • 3 different coconut-based veggies • Hot roti's • Rice • Dahi & Buttermilk • One dessert ( I chose Gulab Jamun) I will be going back soon!