One Of The Best Cafe & Bistro To Unwind Yourself

Aromas Cafe & Bistro is decent in size with an ambience made with a lot of modern elements. I liked the various seatings option available and the special chandelier on the round tables looked stunning. They also have a special seating area in the corner may be that is given for private parties. Also, they have their dessert display counter perfectly placed which looks great. The menu contains global cuisine with a lot of variety being available. They have explained every dish neatly and options are great for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices are on par with similar kind of brands and the quantity served is also decent. Plus they also have a special Mango menu where a lot of food & beverage is made using mangoes but unfortunately, on the day of my visit, only Mango Cheesecake was available. What I Recommend - Appetizers: -Jalapeno Nuggets. -Mushrooms on Toast. -Honey Chilli Chicken Skewers. -Spicy Salami Wrapped Prawns. Mains~ -Wood Cutters Pizza. -Honey Mustard Lemon Chicken. Desserts~ -Ferrero Rocher Slice. -Caramello Cheese. -Salted Hazelnut Truffle Torte. Beverage~ -Premium Berry Shake.