One Of The Best Cafe & Bistro To Unwind Yourself

Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Aromas Cafe & Bistro is decent in size with an ambience made with a lot of modern elements. I liked the various seatings option available and the special chandelier on the round tables looked stunning. They also have a special seating area in the corner may be that is given for private parties. Also, they have their dessert display counter perfectly placed which looks great. The menu contains global cuisine with a lot of variety being available. They have explained every dish neatly and options are great for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices are on par with similar kind of brands and the quantity served is also decent. Plus they also have a special Mango menu where a lot of food & beverage is made using mangoes but unfortunately, on the day of my visit, only Mango Cheesecake was available. What I Recommend - Appetizers: -Jalapeno Nuggets. -Mushrooms on Toast. -Honey Chilli Chicken Skewers. -Spicy Salami Wrapped Prawns. Mains~ -Wood Cutters Pizza. -Honey Mustard Lemon Chicken. Desserts~ -Ferrero Rocher Slice. -Caramello Cheese. -Salted Hazelnut Truffle Torte. Beverage~ -Premium Berry Shake.

What Could Be Better?

Speeding up the service is needed.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

