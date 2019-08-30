Drop By 5 Spice For Some Fantastic Desserts & Ice Creams

5 spice is known for its Indo Chinese food and a family dine-in place. What is completely unheard of are their desserts. They serve some fantastic creation that would give any ice cream parlour a run for their money. So they have the main kitchen in Bandra which supplies them their desserts every day ( which means everything is super fresh ) Highly recommend their Rocky road a great amalgamation if Chocolate and vanilla ice cream served with death by chocolate cake sponge, chocolate mousse crushed pralines and roasted cashews this one is a sinner. For those who don’t like buts, we have the mud cake and the death by chocolate pastry. Gooey indulging and worth visiting for. For the non-chocolate lovers, their blueberry cheesecake is too good and very well made with the perfect balance of salt sugar cheese and berries. For the one with a huge appetite their mission impossible a layered chocolate mousse and sponge cake which stays true to its name stating you really are on a mission to complete this dessert post a hearty meal. Pocket-friendly, home delivery, and super packaging.