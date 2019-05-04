ARK 2.0 Is Always A Good Idea

ARK is one of those very few such places that takes your breath away after the Dining experience. I have become a big fan of this place and will recommend this to everyone who wants to visit an amazing Club with great Food, great Ambience and great Experience. The Ambience is by far one of the best that I have seen of a Club. The lights get dim after 10 pm which gives the Club an altogether different feel. Food and Drinks are awesome. The Drinks were served in some very fancy style and we loved each and every drink. The Food options are limited but are really amazing. DRINKS: Golden Nectar Night Lamp Sensual Jasmine Red Wine Sangria Classic Long-Lasting Drink Cigar Shots Jane Tropical Burst Berry Lust I assure you that if you love to drink you cannot visit a better place than ARK. Some fancy and very strong cocktails especially the Cigar Shots, Golden Nectar and Classic Long-Lasting Drink. APPETIZERS: Popcorn Chicken Bites Kheema Pao Classic Indian Tandoori Platter Kafir Lime Soya and Steamed Fish Loved the appetizers. Kheema Pao was out of this world and the Popcorn bites had a lovely crunch to it. The Platter could have been better. MAIN COURSE Thai Green Chicken Curry with Basil Rice and Lamb Panang Curry with Soba Noodles Bowl were two lovely Bowls with such different flavours and yumminess. I am going to visit this place soon again and would recommend people to definitely visit this sassiest bar!