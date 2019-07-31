One Of The Best Buffet Lunch In Town ♥️

The Bayview! One of the best Lunch Buffet available in Mumbai with the most beautiful view. I love this place and always visit with my family. On my recent visit, we went for their lovely Lunch Buffet and had an amazing time. We tried a variety of appetizers and salads. They have a lovely salad section with smoked and healthy meats. They also have cheese tables. We tried sushi, salami, salads, etc with a variety of cheese. My personally favourite section as it keeps my diet in check. For the main course there were nice options like lamb, fish and chicken. We tried a little of everything. Desserts were the best part of this buffet. We had almost everything from their cheesecakes to brownies, panna cotta to swiss roll, angoor rabdi to cakes. Loved every dessert. Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5