One Of The Best Places For Drinks And Delicious Food In Lower Parel

Lord of the drinks, a place for amazingly beautiful ambience and Delicious scrumptious food to fill your stomach. Coming to the food:- Green lust:-This was soothing refreshing mocktail. Loved the drink. Sundowner:- This drink is for the pineapple lovers.The ones who love the sweet and sour balance. Another highly recommended drink Crispy chicken popcorn salad:- I have salads in very few places and things dish really did justice to their salad.Consisted of green leafy vegetables, Black olives, corn chicken popcorn in black vinaigrette. My suggestion would be to add a sweet element to the salad so it balances it out the vinaigrette. Grilled prawns:- These prawns looked very simple in presentation but the flavours were surprisingly marvellous.Each bite led to a burst of rich flavours in addition to the flavour of the prawn. This dish was so amazing we had it twice no kidding!!! Malai seekh kebab:- These are seekh kebab with a dollop of malai over it.Tasted really awesome. Each Kebab leading to taste it more and more. Fish and chips:- The presentation of this dish was really good.This dish impressed me not only in terms of quality but also quantity. The number of fries were good. The fish was crispy on the outside and so soft on the inside. Apple ice tea:- Not only their mocktails are good their ice teas are amazing too. This place truly lives up to its name.The drink had such a sweet balance of apple. Vegetable Biryani:- The presentation led me to believe that the quantity would not be enough but I was shocked to find out it was so filling!! The Biryani was rich in flavour and so good.I just kept eating this👍 Definitely a good choice For dessert we had:- Nutty brownie:- The presentation was lovely and taste truly Delicious. The quantity was heavy too with a cute presentation consisting of two marshmallows. This was really filling and heavy!