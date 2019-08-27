One Of The Best Places In Mumbai For Drinks

Lord of the drinks often referred to as LOTD (Lower Parel) has one of the longest island bars in Asia. It is approximately 210 ft long which is a lot. The island bar is placed in the middle of the outlet with tables surrounding it. The lights add to the already beautiful and picturesque ambience of LOTD. They primarily specialize in drinks but that doesn’t mean they screw other areas. They are up to the mark in most of the areas including decor, including different cuisine, presentation and well-dressed staff. The only place they lack in is service. Sometimes you have to wait a bit till someone addresses you. The music here is newfangled. One can find all age groups people stepping in here (obviously except below 18). They have another outlet in Andheri which is not as huge as this one. As we all know this place is known for drinks so we tried a few. The first one was All Berry Bang which was a mixture of a lot of berries as per the staff and it turns out to be just that. We could taste a mixture of berries in the drink, strawberry and blueberry for sure. It was very thick and through the paper straw we could hardly sip it, nonetheless, it made my day. I crave for all kinds of berries and this was the perfect one for me. The best of a cocktail was Smokey Chocolate Martini- it contained whiskey, vodka, Kahlua & chocolate syrup topped with chocolate sticks and smoke. I have a sweet tooth and so I had to love this just by looking at the ingredients. It turned out to be worth the hype. The cocktail leaves an after taste which makes it even better. We tried a few appetizers and the best one was Mughlai Paneer Roll. This dish was one of the chef’s recommended. It was Mughlai paneer wrapped in parantha in the form of wrap bites served with onions and green chilly mayo. You will need the mayo to consume it otherwise you will feel it is very dry. Flavour was good, well presented and well served. I wasn’t in the element to have something heavy like pizza, pasta so I ended up ordering the Hakka Style Noodles. This was sufficient quantity for a person served along with tangy chilli sauce and schezwan. I was almost done and then I saw the dessert section which was named as dessert studio and just had three desserts. I have already tried the other two at their other outlet so went for Nutella & Banana Bruschetta- this is inspired by Italian cuisine where the base was a grilled bread, on top, it was a cut banana piece topped with really well-dressed Nutella cream. My taste buds enjoyed the taste of Nutella as it was very similar to a mousse. Other items ordered were Sundowner, Grilled prawns, Wild mushroom galouti on toast & Spaghetti carbonara with added chicken. Some dishes were made well and some could be better. Our table was served by Santosh, he was always smiling and suggested a few good dishes. I believe he was serving a lot of tables so we experienced slow service. The washrooms are very clean and hygienic. They also have a smoking room inside the outlet. When we entered the lobby, the lady at the concierge walked us to the table which was a nice gesture and customer service. Overall enjoyed the outlet as much as I can. Hope to visit again. Recommendation: -All berry bang -Wild mushroom galouti on toast -Grilled prawns -Nutella and banana bruschetta Pros: Ambience Varieties of drinks