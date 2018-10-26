This Bakery Cafe Does Some Of The Best Desserts & Savories In The Suburbs

So I got hooked to this newly opened outlet of Elementaria Café in Juhu. I am a regular visitor of their Matunga outlet and love their offerings and the elaborate spread of options. I was one of the first customers of this new joint and loved the quality of food and drinks served. Luckily we were four friends, and we tried a variety of items: • Hazelnut Red Velvet Tub Cake (Rating 5/5) and Intense Chocolate Tub Cake (Rating 5/5) – These were toothsome little cakes with intense chocolate flavours. I loved both of these. • 48 Layers Chocolate Cake (Rating 5/5) – This is one of the best desserts out there. This 48 layer signature cake is SO good. Oh, and you can get it for free if you end up finishing the same in less 10 minutes. The entire cake takes about two days to make and it weighs roughly 13 pounds. • Choco Shake (Rating 4/5) – This shake is similar to Keventers, but I personally think it's a better version. • Messy Melon ice cream (Rating 5/5) – It's a signature item of this cafe. The lovely creation of watermelon cut in an intricate manner accompanied with delicious melon ice cream is a winner. A must-try item. • Peri Peri Paneer Hotdog (Rating 4/5) and Chicken Tikka Sandwich (Rating 4/5) – Both offerings were great savoury accompaniments with the variety of dessert choices they offer. My personal favourite was the chicken tikka sandwich, which came with brown bread and a generous amount of chicken tikka semi-dry gravy. The paneer had a unique spiciness, but I felt it lacked salt. • Marshmallow Hot Chocolate (Rating 5/5) and Hot Mocha with Marshmallow (Rating 5/5) - Both these items were WOW! You can't go wrong with these choices (usually), and this place keeps up with the standards too. The hot chocolate was my personal favourite, it had a great texture of chocolate milk and was thick enough to sip and relish on a cosy late evening.