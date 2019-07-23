The Best Veg Culinary Experience At Spice Repupblic In Borivali

Casual Dining

Spice Republic

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ajanta Estate, Shop 5, Opp. Merwans Cake Shop, Borivali West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This cosy and inviting place is on the first floor of Ajanta Estate and very near to Borivali station "Spice Republic". Pretty spacious and a lot of tables. Ideal for groups. There are so many varieties to choose from but everything is delicious. Heaven for vegans. -Desi Boys- Mint flavoured refreshing drink. -Onion Rings- cheezy onion rings presented beautifully. -Papdi Chat -Pappadum Paneer Fingers -Olive And Cheese Naan Bombs -Taco Platter- Innovative and one of their best. -Chole Bhature -Cold Lava Hazelnut -Oreo Madness- Unarguably dish of the day. Layered dessert of crushed oreo with vanilla ice cream. Their creations are quite delicious.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

