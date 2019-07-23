This cosy and inviting place is on the first floor of Ajanta Estate and very near to Borivali station "Spice Republic". Pretty spacious and a lot of tables. Ideal for groups. There are so many varieties to choose from but everything is delicious. Heaven for vegans. -Desi Boys- Mint flavoured refreshing drink. -Onion Rings- cheezy onion rings presented beautifully. -Papdi Chat -Pappadum Paneer Fingers -Olive And Cheese Naan Bombs -Taco Platter- Innovative and one of their best. -Chole Bhature -Cold Lava Hazelnut -Oreo Madness- Unarguably dish of the day. Layered dessert of crushed oreo with vanilla ice cream. Their creations are quite delicious.
The Best Veg Culinary Experience At Spice Repupblic In Borivali
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
