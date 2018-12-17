This New Lounge Serves Delicious Food And Drinks & Has Fish Tank Flooring

I am fond of Tap Resto Bar and have been a regular to their Andheri outlet. Given they opened yet another outlet in the area i.e. Worli, I couldn’t wait to explore what all they had to offer. So I visited them with some friends a few days back. When it comes to bar/lounge concepts and food, it, at times, get pretty boring, but Tap Resto Bar has some well-curated dishes; both veg and non-veg options. I have always loved their ambience, be it at their Andheri outlet or the Bandra one. The ambience at their new outlet is lit with an entrance and has a fish tank as flooring. They have three setups; the outdoor setup is great for afternoons/evenings, a private room that works well for a small group, and the regular lounge area. Coming to the food and drinks, I tried Saffron Sour (Rating 4.5/5), which was their take on whiskey sour but infused with saffron which I feel was a little overpowering, it would have made the drink perfect otherwise. The Brownie Twister (Rating 4/5) was a great mix, this cocktail was a perfect blend of tequila and chocolate brownie. For food, we ordered Grilled Chicken Imperial Soy (Rating 5/5), which was juicy, and the soy sauce complemented the dish. Their Charcoal Pav Bhaji (Rating 5/5) was a treat, it had their in-house charcoal baos and irresistible black pav bhaji, the Cheese Balls (Rating 4/5) were perfectly fried on the outside and had the right amount of gooeyness with four kinds of cheese on the side. Oh, and their Quinoa Salad with Lemon Confit (Rating 5/5) had the right taste for the flavours were developed in lemon. The Avocado and Salmon Sushi (Rating 5/5) was the star dish and a must-try. While I have to say that the sushi wasn't rolled well, the ingredients like salmon and avocados were perfectly blended, and the wasabi not too pungent and overpowering. Don't forget to try Birds Nest Chaat (Rating 5/5), this kachori-like chaat blends well with the chutneys and yoghurt with crunchy hazelnut and pomegranate used for garnishing. Harissa Grilled Prawns Skewers (Rating 5/5) is a well-cooked prawns dish with a delicious marinade of harissa sauce and acidic shallots. The chicken and veg dumplings (Rating 5/5) were delectable, the outer layer was perfectly thin, and the inner mince and veggies respectively were equally flavourful. They were served with schezwan sauce and tasted SO GOOD. The Cold Mezze Platter (Rating 5/5) was well-presented like other dishes, and the hummus was so smooth in consistency, and the variety of mini pita and falafel nibbles were scrumptious. Lastly, their Nimbu Mirch Tawa Surmai (Rating 5/5) is a highly recommended dish for all seafood lovers. All in all, this has been my go-to place in Andheri, and given that they have opened in Worli, my weekend plans are sorted. The service was excellent; the staff was not only helpful with suggestions as to what to order, but they were super attentive too.