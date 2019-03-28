Check Out This Niche Place In Lower Parel For Some Great Food And Mocktails

Tamasha: This place was on my wishlist for a long time. The ambience was beautiful, bright colours and mirror hanging around with a huge bar at the centre and comfy seatings. The service was prompt, the staff were quick to serve dishes. We started with mocktails: Ordered Pacific blue and green list, green lust was my favourite among them both, the Mint and cranberry tasted refreshing. If you are looking for mocktails definitely try out the green lust. Starters: Ordered chicken kadai nachos: This dish is recommended, totally Delicious. Finely chopped chicken with Generous amount of cheese and sour cream, the tortilla chips were crispy. This starter was very filling. Panko fish bites: I love fish fingers, this dish had around 10-15 fish fingers, the dip that accompanied with was very flavourful and blended well with the dish. Double Prawn tikka: Tandoori Jumbo prawns, this was a star dish for me, it consisted of 7 jumbo prawns, the highlight was the coconut malai which was very scrumptious with the prawns, we loved this dish so much that we repeated the dish. Main course: Wanted to try some Indian dish, so we went for hing dal tadka and jeera rice. The was perfect, kudos to the chef. Loved the dal tadka which tasted amazing with the jeera rice. Dark chocolate mousse cake bottle:- This dessert was so light and filling at the same time.The mousse texture was soft, gentle yet firm enough and the flavours were awesome.