Enjoy Fusion Meals At Their Best At The Fusion Kitchen In Mumbai

So I went to The Fusion Kitchen with a couple of friends of mine last week. I had been to the Marol outlet and I knew exactly what to order as they have some really awesome signature dishes to try out. First about the place and the ambience is super lit! I actually prefer this over their other ones. There were less servers on the day we visited as it just recently opened I guess but however still they managed to stay super friendly in already packed restaurant. I started with my favourite long island ice tea (Rating 4/5) & later tried mango mojito (Rating 4/5) and both turned out to be above average drinks. Alcohol mix was decent in overall drinks, the presentation was basic, however, LIIT was served in the unusual glass but I would question it for the price we have to pay. In foods we ordered shrimp and guacamole canapés (Rating 3/5) was something I expected much from but the shrimps were decently cooked and guacamole needed more seasoning probably, overloaded nachos (Rating 5/5) were bomb, literally overloaded with goodness and a must-order, pesto chicken wings (Rating 5/5) were spicy enough to satiate your tastebuds a much better option vs. bbq ones if you don’t prefer sweet, Joojeh kebabs (Rating 4/5) were what we have has chicken tikkas and it was nicely charred and marinade, Fajita Mexicana pizza (Rating 4/5) wood oven pizzas are bae, the base was fresh and sauce over It was equally palatable, , Veg paprika (Rating 5/5) in mains is what you need to order. It's accompanied with spicy Mexicana rice and that paprika sauce which is equally creamy cheesy is worth every bite. Mango cheesecake (Rating 4/5) and Caramel custard (Rating 4/5) so not the best cheesecake in town but def a worth try given their seasonal mangoes are so tempting whereas the custard needed to be a tad sweeter to make it a yummiest dessert out there. Maybe next time. Overall a great place to chill with your friends and some amazing dishes to try on, I would visit this place again and I would love to rate it 5.