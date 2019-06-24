This Unique Restaurant Has Now Opened Its Doors In Bandra East! Check It Out

A carton world, Cardboard sells what it names itself! The entire decor is made up of this humble packaging material! There are cardboard chairs, high stools, tables, tissue boxes, light fixtures and the designed walls! The menu, as curated by Yung Dhanani is as sassy as it could be! Well, it can be fairly termed as a European who underwent a South Indian Transformation! A global food fare has strong South Indian Influences! They have a lot of vegan options available on their menu and yet the non Vegetarian lovers aren't held back! The Coffees are also a must try!