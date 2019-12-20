Crockery On Fleek: This Mulund Store Has Options That'll Bowl You Over

Who doesn't love stocking up on crockery? We're always in awe of pretty coffee mugs, eco-friendly plates, and cute knick-knacks to spruce up the corners of our home. And One Stop in Mulund's R Mall makes life easy. On our usual stroll inside the mall, we spotted an earthenware coffee mug that pulled us inside One Stop and we're only glad we checked the store out. There were eco-friendly bamboo plates, straws, and spoons starting at INR 650 a set that we think are perfect, and a great replacement for plastic plates and cups used in house parties or functions. There are quirky table coasters, tissue boxes, glass containers for toothpicks, and so much more from INR 200 onward. The soap dispensers are really cool too, and the glass plates for regular use come at affordable rates too. So if you're tired of the usual crockery brands or the street shops, head straight to the R Mall, and buy cutesy things out of One Stop. Thank us later when you've shopped in bulk from here.