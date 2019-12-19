Drop By Loco Loco Espcecially For Onion & Goat Cheese Puff Tart

It’s a French Dish & at the restaurant they recommend us to try this Onion & Goat Cheese Puff Tart. It consists of Caramelised Spiced Onion, Puff Pastry & Creme Fraiche. I recommend you to visit Loco Loca which is located at a very well known place Andheri Lokhandwala. Their main attraction is a giant screen where you can enjoy the World Cup. The main thing I like about this restaurant is that every waiter is wearing the Indian Jersey & Chefs are too friendly. I ask them can I take the video of Pizza? But the outsiders are not allowed in the kitchen so the chef has taken the entire video.