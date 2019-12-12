Kundan, Silver Or Stone: These Jewellery Brands Help You Ace That Traditional Look

We're hoarders of elegant silver jewellery. And Potpourri is our current go-to for their innovative, non-gaudy neckpieces and earrings. You can rock a casual dinner look, an office look, and can even wear it for traditional get-togethers and weddings. All the jewellery here is handmade and curated and customised specially for you in case you want something specific.

What We Love: Neckpiece with multi-colored glass work

Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward