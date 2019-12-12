Kundan, Silver Or Stone: These Jewellery Brands Help You Ace That Traditional Look
Potpourri Creations
We're hoarders of elegant silver jewellery. And Potpourri is our current go-to for their innovative, non-gaudy neckpieces and earrings. You can rock a casual dinner look, an office look, and can even wear it for traditional get-togethers and weddings. All the jewellery here is handmade and curated and customised specially for you in case you want something specific.
What We Love: Neckpiece with multi-colored glass work
Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward
Rose
They do silver, diamonds and stones, and they do it really well. This one sells online but also has a huge store in SoBo for if you ever want to visit. Its been around since 1981, and we can't really pick a favorite from this one.
What We Love: Picking one is difficult but we love this stone-studded glass earring in green.
Shell Out: INR 10,000 onward
Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery
Their silver and semi-precious jewellery under the label 'Bohemian' is pure bridal goals. The look's bold but there are traditional intricate designs on the jhumkas and necklaces that make it hatke from the others in the list.
What We Love: They do alot of Jaali art in jewellery as well, that originates from Thewa, a small town in Rajasthan. The collections here are no less than masterpieces.
Shell Out: INR 5,000 onward
Golden Window
We LOVE the kundans and all the contemporary jewellery at this Guwahati-based brand's site. Jhumkas, and hoops, are the prettiest here. They do alot of tassel studs too that go with both Indian and western-wear.
What We Love: The showstealers have to be the Minakari neckpieces and earrings.
Shell Out: INR 2,500 onward
Jewlee Designer Jewels
Another favorite for its kundan collection, Jewlee doesn't fail to impress. They've got necklaces and earrings in pastel as well as rich colors, that are perf for a wedding. They do alot of emerald stone choker neckpieces too, along with pretty silver earrings.
What We Love: They've got a stone-studded fish-pendant neckpiece that we really have our eyes on.
Shell Out: INR 4,000 onward
Soranam Jewels
Crystals, stones, Minakari or kundan, you name it and this brand has it. Their collection is a complete wedding package. Their jadau bracelets are a bestseller too and go well with lehengas, salwars, and sarees.
What We Love: Flower-shaped jhumkas here are the bomb.
Shell Out: INR 3,000 onward
Azillaa
If you're looking to a not-so-traditional look, this indo-western jewellery brand is something you must check out! From funky gold and junk jewellery sets to the timeless ethnic collection, pair their dynamic collection with lehengas, anarkalis or saree and you're sure to ace the look.
What We Love: Classic peacock themed junk neckpiece, exotic tribal collection.
Shell Out: INR 600 and upwards.
Rajsi
If you're looking for a super cool and funky traditional look, this pure silver jewellery brand is surely and end to all your accessories woes. From intrinsic designs and fine patterns to the bold antiques - this brand's collection brings the ethnic Rajasthani touch with it.
What We Love: Their stunning kaadas with super intrinsic designs, long oxidised necklaces and earrings.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 and upwards.
Lotus Sutra
One thing we love about them is that they strike a perfect balance between minimalism and maximalism. Expect elegance, lots of sparkles and precious stones - which is perfect for weddings and festive occasions. If you're a kind of person who's loves diamonds, this brand is you for.
What We Love: Diamond studded bracelet, antique neckpiece with emeralds, floral themed hoops.
Shell Out: Price On Request
Saisha's Earthnique
If oxidized jewellery is your thing, Saisha's Earthnique is here to offer you with unique, offbeat and funky designs. From antique neckpieces to finely detailed jhumkas - their collection is good to go with your minimal saris, lehengas and other Indian outfits.
What We Love: German peacock themed silver earring, Durga mukh earring, mirror earrings,
Shell Out: INR 500 and upwards.
The Golden Galore
With plenty of options for ethnic Indianwear jewellery with a modern and contemporary twist, The Golden Galore is an ideal destination if you're looking for jewellery to pair with your simple and subtle Indian outfits.
What We Love: Kundan jumkas with pearls, Lotus themed silver jumkas, Temple jewellery.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 and upwards.
