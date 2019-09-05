Baby's on the way and don't have too many options in terms of maternity wear? You don't really need a whole new wardrobe, but if that's your thing, check out this list of maternity wear online that can help you with jeans, trousers, maxis, party dresses, stylish tops to even nightwear.
Moms To Be, Dress That Baby Bump With These Online Maternity Wear Sites
Mom To Be
If you're on the lookout for maternity fashion clothing for any sort of occasion, momtobe.in is what you should totally check out. You'll find dresses, pants, jeans, kurtas, sleep and innerwear. You'll even find accessories and essentials like maternity pillows or feeding pillows on their portal.
Popular for: Quality and comfortable fabrics, fashionable and trendy prints, friendly consumer service.
Shoppers Stop
This website has a separate section with some of the biggest range of products from bump to birth. Online, you can search for dresses and tops, comfy shrugs, ponchos, maternity shorts, lingerie and nightwear.
Popular for: Authentic products, pastel hues collection and free shipping.
- Upwards: ₹ 199
First Cry
One of Asia's largest online portal for babies and kids products, you'll also find a range of apparel for expecting women. From tops to tunics, formal wear, dresses, ethnic wear, kurtas and accessories, maternity books and even maternity footwear, there's enough to help you set up a whole new wardrobe.
Popular For: Multiple offers, variety of products on offer.
MomzJoy
Another website which aims at empowering and making pregnant women feel beautiful and comfortable. Seamlessly pairing fashion and comfort, this brand has also bagged awards for being the best maternity wear brand in India. Their collections - which include kurtas, nightwear, lingerie, dresses and tops - is curated in a way that it fits through pregnancy and beyond. Thus, it can be worn even post-pregnancy.
Popular For: Innovative designs, soft and comfortable fabrics, worldwide delivery, handicraft and sustainable, zero-waste policy.
Morph Maternity
If you're looking for fashionable and trendy maternity wear, without compromising on comfort, this brand is for you. Apart from a vast variety of clothing on offer, they've even got a great collection of essentials for mothers to be including leakproof nursing bags, breast pads, nursing bras etc.
They've also got an entire section which includes must-haves for different trimesters of pregnancy (1st, 2nd and 3rd). And they've even got a handy hospital bag checklist, which we must say is pretty helpful for new mothers.
Popular For: Pretty baby shower collection, luxe maternity collection, fashionable maternity wear.
Nuthatch
Chic maternity wear label, Nuthatch designs clothes that are super comfortable during maternity, practical for breastfeeding and trendy to wear even after pregnancy. The label aims to design clothes that not only look good but also feel good. So, if you plan on wearing some elegant and minimalist clothes during your pregnancy - we highly recommend this brand.
Popular For: Designer wear maternity clothing, trendy dresses and tops.
