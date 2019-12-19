Only Good Vibes At Boojee Cafe In Bandra

Normally I and my colleague, we meet up for evening walks, meetings, and light-minded conversations to help expand our business. Well, this time when we were deciding our next meeting spot, we agreed to explore and try a new cafe joint which we had recently spotted in our area called the Boojee Cafe. At first, Boojee sounded like a very interesting new word for me, and even the look and feel of the cafe was like an underground nice quaint cafe look with a beautiful combination of simple Black and White. So as soon as I entered the cafe, I and my friend were very curious to know what Boojee exactly means? and what we learned from the staff that it means a luxurious lifestyle yet with humble beginnings. In terms of ambience, the entire cafe had these beautiful graffiti on the walls and it had these inspiring quotes of wisdom which was the perfect food for thought. Boojee Cafe had both AC indoor and Non AC outdoor limited seating areas, the entire space though small is utilized wisely. It had high and low rise seating arrangements which are good for small groups. This place is located in the quite Kantwadi lane near Carter Road, Bandra West Mumbai and it is a great pick for brunch, coffee, quick bites and nice relaxing conversations. Now what I loved about this place was the people, the staff, I mean there are very few places you walk in and feel such a good vibe. The staff of this place are like Teddy bears, they are damn cute sweet people who are genuinely nice and they welcome you with so much respect and care. Well it wasn't just that, but they know their job well, they were well informed about the menu and knew exactly what the ingredients were being used in the dish. I feel even if you walk in alone the staff is super friendly to have great conversations with and you will not get bored. The cafe has a limited menu and serves snacks, juices, sandwiches etc... with great coffee. Now coming to the food this is what I tried: 1. Greek Salad 5*/5 Rs 220 A beautiful greek salad with fresh cucumbers, salad leaves, feta cheese, black olives, cherry tomatoes, and a lovely dressing with light seasoning. Yummy. Highly Recommended! 2. Espresso Dark Chocolate Mousse 5*/5 Rs 150 Awesome! This was so amazing it made me speechless. The mousse was so light and it just melts in your mouth. Every bite was so satisfying. Highly Recommended! 3. ABC Apple Beetroot Carrot Juice 5*/5 Rs 220 So refreshing juice. Recommended! 4. Mushroom Bruschetta 5*/5 Rs 250 I think this was beautiful crimini mushrooms sauteed with onions and tomatoes, topped with delicious creamy cheesy and lovely pesto sauce. Mushroom Bruschetta had this delicious crispy Italian bread and extremely cheesy texture. Loved it! Highly Recommended! And hello hello guys the prices are inclusive of all taxes and there is no service charge. My Experience: (Started on 1st August 2019) Food Taste: Awesome Staff: Extremely Cute and friendly Service: Quick Ambience: Great Hygiene: Excellent Quality: Amazing Quantity: Great Seating: Comfortable high and low rise (AC/NAC) Price: Moderate (No extra charges) Presentation: Excellent Great for Breakfast, Brunch & Coffee Chats. Overall Value for Money 5*/5