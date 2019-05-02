Bell-Sleeved Sequin Dresses & Off-Shoulder Pastels: Get Party Ready With This Cool Boutique

We're always scouting for something unique to wear for that Saturday night party and complaining about how we don't have the best. Most of you reading this might agree. But let's crib no more because we discovered a boutique in Dadar that might have our back. Oops-The Boutique (yep!) has a collection that made us want to revisit the shop very soon. They're pros in bell-sleeved dresses with sequins and laces that fit the body so perfectly and accentuate the curves. From INR 1,800 onward, they come in different fabrics and colors. What you can also buy from them is breezy summer tops, and jeans in funky patterns and colours. The set comes for INR 1,000. So be it a Saturday night that you want to rock, or a casual summer afternoon in college or at work, we see no reason to not like this boutique because it totally rocks.