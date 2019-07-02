Tired Of The Gym? Get Sweating At These Green & Gorgeous Mumbai Parks

Priyadarshani Park is one the most popular public parks in Mumbai, so we found that the early hours are the best time to hit it up if we wanted to avoid the crowds. With its sea-facing location, artificial beach, and even a sports complex, it’s worth the early alarm.

What’s The Routine: We liked this park because of the many options it has. Besides a walking and running track, we also ran past yoga classes, tennis matches and a martial arts class. The park has both a community centre and a laughter club, so we’re making our next trip here a family affair.

Need to Know: After the early mornings, the park gets a little crowded, so we’re going to stick to the first half of the day. We also spied coconut water available at the community centre, a good option for rehydrating after our run.

Timings: 5am to 9pm

Price: Entry is free for all