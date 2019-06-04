With A Cosy Ambience & Chic Interiors, Hit Up This Place With Your Bae

Bars

The Little Door

Bandra West, Mumbai
Ganga Jamuna Sangam, Ground Floor, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Little Door turns up to be a very good place to bring in your next Date. It's a cosy atmosphere and good food make up a mood very few Café and restaurants can copy. The Ambience is quite chic and dares, I say, a bit neon. It makes up a great place to bring your Bae the next time she's shopping to get her out of that Mania.

What Could Be Better?

The DJ during the daytime/ empty hours was a tad boring.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

