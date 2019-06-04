The Little Door turns up to be a very good place to bring in your next Date. It's a cosy atmosphere and good food make up a mood very few Café and restaurants can copy. The Ambience is quite chic and dares, I say, a bit neon. It makes up a great place to bring your Bae the next time she's shopping to get her out of that Mania.
With A Cosy Ambience & Chic Interiors, Hit Up This Place With Your Bae
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The DJ during the daytime/ empty hours was a tad boring.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
