Carpets, Rugs & Wallpapers: This Cool Navi Mumbai Store Does It All

On the ground floor of SGC, we chanced upon an opulent, super detailed and colourful carpet displayed on a wall. Curious, we asked the folks at Carpet Maker the 411 on the carpet, and were told that the piece we saw is an Iranian carpet, and costs over INR 1.5 lakhs. On to the more economical, but equally gorgeous options - we loved the smaller Iranian carpets that cost INR 5,000 onwards, which are a lot more economical, but just as pretty. The more luxe range can go upwards of INR 10,00,000 as well. They also sell Afghani, Kashmiri and Turkish carpets (amongst others) and we were floored (heh!) by how soft and beautiful they were. Got a specific look you’re trying to achieve with your space? They’ve got carpets made with several types of fabrics - silk, wool, raw silk, nylon, you name it. The smallest carpets are around 3x5 ft and will cost you INR 5,000 onwards. Not too wowed by carpets? They’ve got lush rugs that are more budget-friendly, in cute colours to go with your decor. Need wooden flooring, floor carpeting, or PVC flooring? Carpet Maker’s got you covered for those too. Outside of the carpeting realm, they also sell wallpapers and artificial grass. If you’ve got a home renovation on the cards, bookmark this article.