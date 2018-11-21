A Tree House, Garden & More: This Villa Is Just What You Need For The Perfect Holiday

When you enter the villa, it reminds you of a Swiss cabin up in the hills with the furnishing done up in woodwork and the roof reminding you of a chalet. The villa has three bedrooms and even a game area where you can play indoor games.

There’s a long passageway that leads you to the garden, where you’ll find a swing in the shade and a hammock just outside.



You’ll be happy to know that there’s even a tree house of sorts where you can grab your favourite book and relax for hours (you get a full view of the property).



There’s a supermarket that’s just a minutes’ walk away from the villa, restaurants that are within the 5 km radius, the Arabian Sea, which is just 1 km away and even a fully equipped kitchen where you can make your own meals.

