They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM

Honestly, we have been giving The Roll Company some long-time lovin’ since we first ate their parmesan pav bhaji. Now, we can happily call for that, and their famous rolls such as the vada pav roll, butter chicken roll, paneer makhani roll, and tons of other kinds post the wee hours of the night.

On the weekends, this comes to us as a huge saviour as they will be delivering on Fridays and Saturdays till 4am via Swiggy and Scootsy. They deliver from Churchgate to Mahim, and from Fort to Sion/Wadala.