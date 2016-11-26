They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM

The Roll Company

The Roll Company

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai
Laxmi Woolen Mills Compound, 13-A/14, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West, Mumbai

We’ve got rather dishy news for you – The Roll Company in SoBo is delivering food up until the crack of dawn every Friday and Saturday.

They’re On A Roll

Honestly, we have been giving The Roll Company some long-time lovin’ since we first ate their parmesan pav bhaji. Now, we can happily call for that, and their famous rolls such as the vada pav roll, butter chicken roll, paneer makhani roll, and tons of other kinds post the wee hours of the night.

On the weekends, this comes to us as a huge saviour as they will be delivering on Fridays and Saturdays till 4am via Swiggy and Scootsy. They deliver from Churchgate to Mahim, and from Fort to Sion/Wadala.

So, We’re Saying…

You know you’re not going hungry this weekend, and settling for half-boiled Maggi. Just order some food online from The Roll Company instead.

Order from Scootsy here and from Swiggy here.

