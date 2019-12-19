Ordering In Redefined With IndiKitchen!

Found my go-to place to order food from! Indi Kitchen is an amazing food delivery joint located at Lower Parel, that whips up some yummy and delectable dishes! I recently ordered a few items from their wide variety. For starters, I tried their Malai Chicken Tikka and Pahadi Chicken, they both left me amazed! Next up was the chicken seekh pav but compared to the tikkas I did not fancy it much. Moving on to the main courses, I tried their chicken labadaar, chicken afghani and palak ghost. The palak ghost was my favourite! Who knew that the combination of mutton and spinach would be this yummy! The Chicken labadaar was nice and cheesy but the chicken did not impress me to the fullest. All in all, it was a wonderful meal overall and I would definitely recommend them for their tikkas as well as their palak ghost. They are also noted for having amazing hygiene and quick service which are major plus points! Definitely ordering back from Indi Kitchen.