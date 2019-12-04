Organic & Ayurvedic Products Ranging From Food To Skin Care By Kapiva !

Kapiva, a trusted brand for ayurvedic products. Their products range from Food to skincare and all are natural. I tried the following products:- Desi ghee:- Pure desi ghee, free from any preservatives and made from the traditional methods.Made a huge difference in our daily food items Aloe vera gel:- I highly recommend this Aloe Vera gel to smooth and hydrate your skin. This product is perfect for office folks who have dry skin due to constant ac air. Also has a slight fragrance to it and texture is of gel. Consists of no preservatives or silicones of any kind. Apple cider vinegar:- The benefits of apple cider vinegar are plenty and using Kapiva's natural apple cider vinegar is an assurance of drinking the authentic apple cider. The taste is sour as it tends to be but it really good for the immune system and very beneficial for old age people and aids in weight loss Kapiva's products are available on Amazon, their site and also in many chemists and malls such as Reliance on a discounted price.