If you think Mulund doesn't have great stuff, you're mistaken. Before exploring its gullies, we took shade inside a swanky mall and explored it because the shopaholic in us can't keep calm at all. At R Mall, you'll find some really cool brands for getting those trendy bags, pretty clothes for your kids, or that stylish heel you've always wanted to own. So walk into the mall with a loaded wallet (or get the cards swiping) and shop to your heart's content!
Bags To Shoes: Stores To Bookmark Here
Mochi
Loafer shoes, ethnics, brogues, oxfords, sneakers, walking shoes, you just need to name the kind you want and you'll find it here. In browns and blacks (mostly) we love how suave the collection looks.
Shell out: INR 5,000 upward
VIP World
One of the oldest and most popular chains selling lightweight bags in minimal designs, VIP is literally everywhere. You'll find trolleys, suitcases, laptop bags, backpacks, clutches, handbags, and literally just everything to cater to your needs.
Shell Out: INR 3,500 onward
Lenskart
If you’re on a tight budget, this one’s a good option. We love the casual, trendy styles, plus the fact that they give the best deals and discounts keeps us going back for more. You can also check out the premium collection of sunglasses in case you wish to splurge.
Shell Out: INR 499 upwards
Gini And Jony
This Indian label has been around for almost 40 years and has outlets all over the country. This store stocks their range of clothing for children of all ages. There's cute tees for boys and girls, hoodies, jackets, shorts, dresses, shirts and more. They even have athletic wear and outdoor wear for kids as well as party wear and formal wear in pretty styles.
Shell Out: INR 2,000 upward
Ruff
While this one might be a kid's brand, but they've got shirts and tees in designs that'll make one stand out of the mainstream. Take your kid here and maybe invest on some bold, punky, yet chic casual-wear.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward
Big Bazaar
If you're a gharelu person, chances are, you'll enter Big Bazaar the moment you notice it on entering the mall. From apparel to food to shoes to accessories to almost everything. Tell us one thing this store doesn't have!
Shell Out: INR 500 onward (we're sure there are things cheaper than this at the Bazaar)
Bata
This brand needs no introduction. From a school kid to a grandparent, everyone knows, owns and prefers Bata shoes over most others. And with the brand having undergone multiple makeovers over the years, today their list of offerings include comfortable wedges, heels, beautiful ballerinas, quirky canvas shoes, and more.
Shell Out: INR 500 onward
P.S: They also have cutesy bags.
Max Fashion
This store is a plus size fashion heaven! With affordable prices and trendy collections, they promise great value for money deals. We saw their pastel and floral collection and are obsessed with how perfectly they fit the festive vibe. They have a great collection for plus-size Indian wear too!
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward
