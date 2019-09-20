A single trip to InOrbit Vashi will tick quite a few essentials off your shopping list. Apart from apparel, here's the juice on where to shop at InOrbit Vashi.
Decor To Bags: Stores To Bookmark
Chumbak
While they also stock garments, Chumbak has our hearts because of their playful and vibrant collection of home accessories, bags, lamps, reusable coffee holders and so much more. Head here for great gifting options!
Price: INR 350 onwards
MiniSo
Everything at MiniSo makes us want to adopt the Kawaii way of life. We adore everything they sell, but we’re partial to the home essentials section, with cute rugs, doormats, shower accessories; and the bags, sandals and pouches, because they’re so pocket-friendly and cute. Head here for, well, everything. You gotta go there to see what we mean.
Price: INR 79 onwards
OneStop
This store’s got everything you need for your home to smoothly function at all times - coffee machines, irons, bottles, cooking utensils, bath accessories, microwaves… It goes on. A trip here will have you scouring the cutlery section and the utensil section, and the kitchen accessories section. Go here if you need your home to level up in terms of kitchen/bath aesthetics and dining accessories.
Price: INR 150 onwards
The Bombay Store
Every time we head to this store, we’re wowed by the sheer variety of the range. There’s traditional art, beautiful digitally printed pieces, and loads of home accessories that are so, so quirky. Head here for all your home decor needs.
Price: INR 159 and up
Ethos
Luxury watches on your mind? Get ‘em at Ethos, InOrbit Vashi. Ethos has big brands like the Balmains and Bvlgaris, but also lesser-known luxury brands like Corum and Junghans. Got a parent’s birthday coming up? You’ve gotta drop by here, for sure. The staff will help you out with what you should get for them, with respect to functionality, design and colours.
Price: INR 2,500 onwards
Titan
If you’re looking for a watch on any budget, it’s time you pick up one here. Sleek gold plated pieces? They have it. Chunky digital watches for your outdoor adventures? Check. Kids watches? Yes! Apart from watches they also sell glasses, and shades.
Price: INR 499 onwards
Lenskart
If you’re on a tight budget, this one’s a good option. We love the casual, trendy styles, plus the fact that they give the best deals and discounts keeps us going back for more. You can also check out the premium collection of sunglasses in case you wish to splurge.
Price: INR 299 onwards
Ideal Hastkala
You will spot this quirky store at several locations. Wooden décor, bright and colourful toys and pretty wind chimes – Ideal Hastakala is a go-to spot for those who are looking to add tiny hints of décor and infuse childhood memories in your home.
Price: INR 50 onwards
Me N Moms
Hit up this store for printed bodysuits, hooded rompers and layered frocks for newborn babies. Oh, and they’ve got clothes for mommies, and to-be-mommies as well. You’ll also get toys, sleep accessories and travel accessories, too!
Price: INR 179 onwards
VIP Lounge
This brand has been our favourite for being high on strength and low on cost. Lightweight, minimalistic, a good warranty, convenience and organised interiors make VIP bags popular amongst travellers. If you travel often for work they have an entire collection of bags curated to make your professional journeys less tedious.
Price: INR 4,000 and up for large trolley bags, INR 599 onwards for backpacks.
Parcos
Got a thing for luxe fragrances? Head right to Parcos. You’ll find the creme-de-la-creme of fancy fragrances here - the Carolina Herreras, Gucci, Versace, et al. Head here to treat yourself to a new scent, or figure your (luxury) scent out if you haven’t already!
Price: INR 2900 onwards
Baggit
Ladies, pick up bags of any shape, size, and texture from baggit. Be it casual everyday handbags, sleep wallets, or totes for that roadtrip, they’ve got you covered. Some of the other things on offer are cute leather backpacks, clutches, laptop bags and backpacks (gender neutral ones too), and a few wallets for men.
Price: INR 399 and up
Mochi
Loafers, mojaris, brogues, oxfords, sneakers, walking shoes, you just need to name the kind you want, and you'll find 'em here. Mochi's got tons of work-ready shoes and special-occasion-ready shoes. They're not unreasonably priced, either!
Price: INR 3,599 onwards.
Pavers England
Pavers England has curated a collection of shoes, wallets, belts & bags for both men & women. The quality is top notch, and there’s no compromising on comfort & longevity, either. It’s worth the splurge, we promise!
Price: INR 2,000 onwards
Esbeda
We all love luxury handbags that are equal amounts of blingy, and formal. Esbeda kills it with party-ready clutches, slings and handbags. Shop from here when you’re headed to a party and need something super chic to go with your outfit.
Price: INR 599 and up
Wildcraft
A go-to brand for frequent travellers and trekkers, you’ll get quirky and trendy backpacks and gears at this store. We especially love their gears and rucksacks for their high tensile strength and advanced load management features. Starting at an INR 1,800, their backpacks are an all-time investment if you like exploring places by road, want to travel light and have tons of stuff to dump in your bag. While their specialty lies in outdoor travel bags, they do offer multiple sportswear options as well – both for men and women.
Price: INR 399 and up
Comments (0)