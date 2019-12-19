Bricked Walls, Indoor Pool & A Pretty Garden: Visit This Cottage In One Of The Oldest Hill Stations

How about a swimming pool in your living room or beside your dining table? Or a bedroom which directly opens to a lush green garden? Well, if this is your scene, we’ve found a cottage just for you. Located in Panchgani, this villa called Otonia is sure to give you classy-vintage vibes with its rustic bricked walls and dusky colours. The best part about this villa is that they have a huge indoor swimming pool in the living room which is surrounded by tons of indoor plants.

As it’s a spacious 3BHK villa, it’s ideal for a huge gang or a family get together. If kids too are tagging along, there’s special furniture for the little ones including bunk beds and mini furniture. Feel like cooking? You’re free to use their well-equipped kitchen and cook any cuisine you please.