More Affordable Than Ever! Wok Express Has Introduced Value Wok

Craving for tantalising Chinese or Pan-Asian food? Wok Express is a reliable place that you can head to. With a wide variety of sauces to choose from to craft your wok box, Wok Express is right in the market taking care of all types of taste buds and cravings. The brand is known for innovation. Recently, Wok Express came up with some new flavours and sauces like Desi Chilli, Bali Coconut, Black Bean, etc. And these sauces aren't only limited to rice and noodles. You can also try them with chicken wings or appetisers. Along with these additions, they have also introduced Value Wok starting from INR 55 {vegetarian}. Not only this, they also introduced Corporate Lunch Box options with a wok box, a bao, and a portion of khimchi. Isn't that great!? So what I'm saying is, Wok Express is for anyone and everyone. And it's super affordable.