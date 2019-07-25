Drop By Chantilly Cafe To Have An Amazing Nutella Cheesecake & Shakes

Cafes

Chantilly Cafe

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shaktiraj CHS, Shop 6, Opp. Two Roses Building, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This cute little cafe, Chantilly Cafe is known as a hidden gem for its Nutella Cheesecake. The is very chill and pleasant. This is one of the best places to visit during a rainy day with an amazing coffee or have cheesecake shake with your partner.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

