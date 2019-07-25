This cute little cafe, Chantilly Cafe is known as a hidden gem for its Nutella Cheesecake. The is very chill and pleasant. This is one of the best places to visit during a rainy day with an amazing coffee or have cheesecake shake with your partner.
Drop By Chantilly Cafe To Have An Amazing Nutella Cheesecake & Shakes
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae
