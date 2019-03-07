The Perfect Place To Enjoy Good Food Along With Mumbai's Nightlife

Location, Ambiance & Service: A glitzy and trendy spot, Tamasha is a place to see-and-be-seen. Just next to the famous Kamala mill compound, Tamasha is one of the trending places in Lower Parel for enjoying the nightlife and music. There are a lot of places popping up in prime areas on Mumbai lately, but Tamasha is still standing strong with all its peers offering things of like mannered services like Tamasha. The service was good but it seems that the person handling our table had loads to laugh about things which remained secret to himself all day long. Mocktails & Starters: Tamasha Special:- One of the best fresh fruit mocktails I have had in a very long time. The concoction is worth appreciating by every means. Another thing to note is that when a guy who drinks cocktails (my friend who accompanied me to review food over here) praises this preparation, one can be assured of the quality. Tikka Trilogy:- Categorized as bar bites and deserved to be categorized as the biggest Starters. Had 3 different types of cottage cheese preparation with 4 pieces of each of those preparation for INR 480. Massive in quantity and equally good in quality. The best amongst those as Malai tikka paneer as the malai flavour was just amazing with chopped onion sauteed in achari sauce. Recommended for heavy eaters. Mix veg coriander dumplings:- A starter prepared with such an authentic touch in a place known for nightlife? A risky choice which paid off well. This one may not be as huge as the previous tandoor preparation but this is worth trying. Coriander mixed with minced mushrooms and steam cooked. Mozzarella cheese beetroot kebab:- I gained some confidence after the risk I took with dumplings, so ordering a more homely preparation came as a surprise only to the manager who was taking my order. The texture was not that great but for a change its ok with presentation getting compromised. The taste was exactly the way I thought it would be. Again the chopped onions go well with the kebabs as compared to the coriander chutney. Main course & Dessert:- Honey Chilli Tossed Samosa:- If you read that as honey chilli tossed potato, then you are perfectly alright. Had massive expectation but didn't live up to those massive potentials. Still worth trying nevertheless. It's important to note it's classified as light meals and hence covered under the main course. Alfredo Penne:- Dint prefer the usual paneer lababdar and stuff and instead tried the Italian classic penne preparation. The highlight has to be the garlic bread dipped in the alfredo white sauce. Melody Brownie:- Classic brownie which was a bit warm and soft and topped with chocolate sauce which was oozing out! Vanilla Ice cream truffle:- Ensure that you have a good number of people and a good appetite for desserts before deciding to order this one. A big scoop of vanilla+chocolate ice cream with brownies and caramel and what not. Highly recommended!